Party girl! Christine Brown went all out for her 1920s murder mystery-themed birthday party. She celebrated turning 50 on Monday, April 18 following her divorce from ex-husband Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 19 to share four pictures from the bash. In the first shot, Christine stunned in a sequined black and gold dress, a black feather boa, a headband and heels. She stood in front of a wall covered in black and gold streamers, while the room was also decorated with balloons of the same color.

Christine struck another pose as she smiled for the camera in the second photo, while she was joined by four of her daughters – Truely, 12, Mykelti, 25, Ysabel, 19, and Gwendlyn, 20 – in the third snap.

The family members showed off their Roaring Twenties murder mystery-themed outfits in the group photo, which also featured Mykelti holding her daughter, 1-year-old Avalon — whom she shares with husband Antonio Padron.

The final photo in the Instagram post captured Ysabel and Christine mid-laughter as the daughter wrapped her arms around the birthday girl.

“I hosted a 1920’s themed Murder Mystery dinner party and it was AMAZING!” the TLC star captioned the post. “The costumes, the conversations, the accusations, all of it! We may be addicted to them now!”

Christine celebrated her 50th birthday months after she announced she left Kody, 53. In November 2021, the TV personality revealed she left their polygamist marriage behind after In Touch confirmed she moved from Arizona to a duplex in her native state of Utah that October. Christine announced to fans in a November 2 Instagram statement, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” but added, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

In addition to their four daughters that attended the party, the former couple share son Paedon, 23, and daughter Aspyn, 27.

Kody still has three wives following his split from Christine. The Brown patriarch is married to Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri Brown so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship. He is still spiritually married to Meri and her fellow sister wife, Janelle Brown.

Scroll down to see photos from Christine’s fun birthday party.