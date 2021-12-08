Sister Wives star Christine Brown is making the most out of her new life in Utah after splitting from husband Kody Brown.

On Tuesday, December 7, the reality TV mom, 49, enjoyed some quality time with her daughter Mykelti Padron (née Brown) and granddaughter Avalon, decorating gingerbread cookies and posing for photos next to their decorated Christmas tree.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

“My siblings and I grew up with this toy [set]. It’s very old and loved,” Mykelti later shared via her Instagram Stories, showing one of the displays in their home. Christine’s youngest daughter, Truely, was also seen in the background of the clip.

While relaxing with loved ones, 8-month-old Avalon was in awe as she watched and listened to the festive toy looking very comfortable in her grandma’s arms. “I think she’s over me,” Mykelti quipped.

In Touch previously confirmed that Christine moved into a duplex in the city of Murray in mid-October, a short distance away from Mykelti and Aspyn, who is Kody’s second child and his eldest daughter with Christine. Christine and Kody, 52, are parents to six kids in total; in addition to Aspyn, Truely and Mykelti, they share Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Paedon.

After seeing the new photos that his mom shared, Paedon, 23, commented on December 7, writing, “Oh my god I’m so, so, jealous. I would love to be there with you guys.”

Kody and Christine surprised fans with news of their breakup one month ago and shortly before the season 16 premiere, revealing they would remain dedicated coparents post-split.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the father of 18 wrote in his own statement. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock

Although she has since moved back to Utah, Kody remained in Flagstaff, Arizona, with his other spouses, Janelle, Meri and Robyn Brown.

Now that viewers are watching the former couple‘s marital drama play out during season 16, Christine appears to be taking this next chapter of her life in stride, dishing about her newfound happiness to a fan during a recent Cameo video she filmed.

“This decision was a long time coming,” she shared. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”