Sister Wives star Christine Brown was spotted out and about in Salt Lake City, Utah, after announcing her split from husband Kody Brown and selling her home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Christine, 49, and her daughters Mykelti, 25, and Aspyn, 26, were seen shopping at numerous thrift stores on Wednesday, November 17, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. The mom of six looked stylish in a purple leather jacket, red blouse, matching flats and floral pants.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

“Hanging out with my beautiful daughters today,” Christine captioned a series of pics of them spending time together at Sugar House Coffee via her Instagram. “The second one was an awesome selfie as I dropped my phone! 😂 #momlife #blessed.”

On Thursday, November 18, Mykelti shared a new photo from their girls’ day and talked about what a treat it has been to reside just minutes from each other.

“Breakfast coffee date with Aspyn and mom @christine_brownsw. We’re just enjoying our lovely morning and how fun it has been to all live so close together,” the new mom to daughter Avalon captioned her latest Instagram post.

In Touch previously confirmed that Christine sold her Flagstaff property on October 8, and is now renting a duplex in Murray, Utah, which is a short drive away from both Mykelti and Aspyn’s homes.

The TLC personality also described herself as a “single woman” in the deed, just weeks before officially announcing that she was leaving Kody, 52, after 27 years of spiritual marriage in a statement on November 2.

Courtesy of Mykelti Padron/Instagram

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody wrote in his own statement that afternoon. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Since then, the father of 18 has spoken out about their breakup in a Cameo video obtained by In Touch, in which he suggested to one fan, “Don’t marry your best friend.”

Christine spilled details about their breakup in a solo Cameo of her own, telling another fan that her decision to leave Kody was “a long time coming.”

“I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did,” she added. “Life is so great!”