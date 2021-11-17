Sister Wives star Kody Brown seemingly threw shade at Christine Brown while offering relationship advice in a new Cameo video.

“Best friends are great … Don’t marry your best friend,” the TLC personality, 52, said in a clip obtained by In Touch, adding with a laugh, “None of my business I realize.”

Kody shared what has worked for him in the video, discussing the importance of finding both chemistry and compatibility on the heels of his split from Christine, 49. “I do recommend you find a soulmate. I do recommend that you find real passion. Somebody who wants to make you dance the dervish, that makes you feel vibrantly alive. That type of thing,” the Flagstaff, Arizona, resident continued.

“Best friends are great, but I wouldn’t marry my best friend. Even though, in my marriage, I can be married to my best friend and have a lot of passion in that marriage.”

Kody spoke out about the hardships of polygamy to the fan just a few weeks after Christine’s breakup announcement on November 2, in which she revealed they had “grown apart” following 27 years of marriage.

The father of 18 is still spiritually married to wives Janelle and Meri Brown and legally married to wife Robyn Brown after divorcing Meri, 50, in 2014 to adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship.

Kody said that even though he has spent many years of his life in a plural marriage, it’s not for everyone.

“Dump the plural marriage, that’s what I think,” he suggested in the Cameo. “Because I know about plural marriage, my business is also to warn you not to get involved with that. I think it would be a challenge beyond understanding.”

“Marriage, in monogamy, I think, is very complicated,” he further explained. “Make sure you find your soulmate, somebody that you can trust. But plural marriage would become extremely, way more complicated. You know it works for some people, it has been a struggle for our family as we have shown.”

The Brown family will soon be returning to the small screen in new season 16 episodes premiering this Sunday, detailing their delayed plans to build on their Coyote Pass land as well as what led to Christine’s decision to leave Kody and their life together in Arizona.

Christine, for her part, said she found peace in her choice to move on after In Touch confirmed that she moved to a Utah-based duplex in October.

“This decision was a long time coming,” she said in a solo Cameo video. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.