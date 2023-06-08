Inside Sister Wives’ Christine and Fiance David's New Utah Home: Photos

Welcome home. Sister Wives star Christine Brown has moved around a lot since her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. Most recently, she relocated from her bachelorette pad in her home state of Utah into a new home she purchased with fiancé David Woolley.

The betrothed couple purchased the newbuild home in Lehi, Utah, in March 2023, one month before announcing their engagement, In Touch previously confirmed. The $770,000 house features more than 4,200 square feet of living space and offers unobstructed views of Mount Timpanogos, East mountains and Jordan River.

The home gives off a modern farmhouse vibe with white shaker cabinets in the kitchen, a farmhouse apron sink, shiplap wrapped around the fireplace in the living room and black faucets and hardware throughout. The view from the balcony is incredible, as seen in the photos of the couple’s engagement.

While neither Christine nor David have revealed how they met, their relationship moved quickly.

The mother of six – who shares daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely as well as son Paedon with her ex-husband – took to Instagram in January 2023 to share that she was back on the dating scene following her November 2021 split from the TLC star.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she captioned a January 29 post. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Just one week later, the reality star gave fans an update, announcing that she was “dating someone exclusively,” without revealing his identity.

Christine and the David Woolley Drywall owner made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2023.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she captioned the sweet announcement, alongside a series of photos with her beau. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Throughout their short relationship, the Cooking With Just Christine host often gushed about the “love of her life,” whom she has referred to as “my king.” Just two months after going public with their relationship, David popped the question.

“Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the luckiest guy in the world because I have you,” he wrote in his announcement post on April 13. “You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met.”

While Christine and David are soaking in their honeymoon phase, a source exclusively told In Touch in June 2023 that the father of 18 is upset that daughter Truely is living with the couple.

“Kody isn’t happy about his daughter moving in with a strange man,” one source revealed, adding, “It’s essentially just about control. Kody will find anything to pick about because he no longer has control over Christine.”

A second insider claimed, “This is Kody’s way now of trying to control Christine now with the excuse of his daughter, which he wasn’t and hasn’t been very present for in the first place.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Christine and David’s new home.