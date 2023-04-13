Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley’s Whirlwind Romance: From Meeting to the Proposal

When you know, you know. Sister Wives star Christine Brown truly found the love of her life in fiancé David Woolley as the couple announced their engagement on April 13.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” the reality star captioned a loved-up photo with her future spouse, adding the hashtags “new world,” “soulmates,” and “love of my life.” “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

For his part, the Utah resident wrote, “Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you [sic].”

“You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met,” he added, calling Christine his “queen.”

While it’s unclear exactly when the couple began dating, Christine opened up about getting back into the dating scene following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she wrote alongside a series of photos from a January 2023 off-roading trip in Utah. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

It seems the mother of six – who shares daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely, as well as son Paedon with her ex – didn’t need much advice after all, as just one week later she revealed that she was “dating someone exclusively.”

“He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely,” she announced during a February 7 car confession shared via her Instagram Story. “He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

She went on to say that she’s “so excited” about her new relationship, but for now she’s “keeping him to [herself].”

David is Christine’s first public relationship since splitting from the polygamous patriarch in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she announced via social media at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Keep scrolling to see Christine and David’s complete relationship timeline.