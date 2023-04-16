Moving in. Sister Wives star Christine Brown and fiancé David Woolley purchased a home together ahead of his romantic proposal, In Touch can confirm.

The couple bought the $770,000 home in Lehi, Utah, in March 2023, according to records viewed by In Touch, on month before announcing their engagement. The 4,200 square foot newbuild offers unobstructed views of Mount Timpanogos, East mountains and Jordan River.

While only Christine’s daughter Truely – whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown – lives with them, there’s no shortage of space, as the home boasts four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

The Utah-based couple’s new abode features three stories, including a walk out basement. The modern farmhouse vibes that the kitchen exudes continue throughout the home, including the mudroom and the living room fireplace, which is wrapped in shiplap.

According to the property listing, viewed by In Touch, the “thoughtfully designed home” also includes a large primary suite, “very spacious bedrooms with generous closets,” a “gourmet kitchen” with a farmhouse sink, white shaker cabinets and black hardware.

It appears the pair have already shared some special moments in their new home, as the photos of their engagement were seemingly captured from the balcony off their living room.

Christine – who shares children Ysabel, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Aspyn, Truely and Paedon with her ex – first revealed the identity of her new man on Valentine’s Day 2023, one week after confirming that she was “dating someone exclusively.”

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” the Cooking With Just Christine star captioned a sweet selfie of the pair in February. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

She later gushed about her then-boyfriend, saying, “I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life. He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

Just two months after making their relationship public, Christine and the David Woolley Drywall owner shocked fans when they announced their engagement on April 13.

“We’re engaged!” the reality star announced via Instagram at the time. “David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife”

She continued in a separate post, saying, “We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!!!”

Christine was previously married to the polygamous patriarch for more than 25 years before their November 2021 split.