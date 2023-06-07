Sister Wives star Kody Brown is upset that his daughter Truely, whom he shares with ex-wife Christine Brown, is living under the same roof as her mom’s fiancé, David Woolley, In Touch has learned exclusively.

“Kody isn’t happy about his daughter moving in with a strange man,” one source reveals, adding, “It’s essentially just about control. Kody will find anything to pick about because he no longer has control over Christine.”

Christine and David purchased a $770,000 home together in Lehi, Utah, in March 2023, according to records viewed by In Touch, one month before announcing their engagement. The 4,200 square foot house is a new build and has plenty of room for Truely, 13, and her five siblings.

As Truely has been seen bonding with David in Instagram photos shared by Christine, a second source explains, “This is Kody’s way now of trying to control Christine now with the excuse of his daughter, which he wasn’t and hasn’t been very present for in the first place.”

Christine, David and Truely looked like such a happy family in photos the TLC star shared on May 10 of a trip they took to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. One picture showed David holding on to Truely and Christine in a group hug with huge smiles on their faces. Kody and Christine’s adult daughter Ysabel, 19, also took part in the loving embrace.

“Had a BLAST in California Adventure and Disneyland! Club 33 was awesome!” Christine captioned the set of snapshots, including one that featured just herself, Truely and David.

Fans were thrilled to see how happy they all looked, with some taking subtle swipes at Kody regarding how David seemed to be settling into his future stepfather role with ease.

“Finally, a father figure for the kids. Lovely pictures,” one person commented, while another wrote, “I’ve literally never seen these kids interact with Kody like this. So glad to see their smiling faces!” One fan pointed out, “Truly’s body language in these pictures say so much” about how she seemed so comfortable and happy around David.

Truely has lived with her mom ever since Christine and Kody split in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2.

The news came two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved from Arizona back to her home state of Utah. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family,” Christine added.

The former LuLaRoe saleswoman revealed to her Instagram followers in February 2023 that she met the “love of my life” with the construction company owner.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine wrote via Instagram alongside photos of the pair on Valentine’s Day. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine announced on April 13 that she and David were engaged following their whirlwind relationship. “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives,” she told People.