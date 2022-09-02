Not holding back. Sister Wives star Kody Brown slammed Christine Brown during a fight amid their nasty divorce, claiming she was not a good sister wife to Robyn Brown or willing to help parent her kids.

In a teaser clip for the upcoming season 17 premiere of the TLC show, Christine, 50, and Kody, 53, sat down to discuss the end of their marriage.

“Being married to you has been heartache and it’s been pain,” she began. “I’ve tried for so long, so hard, to be what you need.”

Kody agreed with Christine’s statement, though argued that she did “everything but treat your sister wives with kindness and respect.” She then replied by saying that she didn’t understand his comment.

“That statement makes me want to scream,” Kody admitted in a confessional. “As if I haven’t had my heart broke for years by her complaints and hatred of plural marriage.”

He added that “Christine was great” in their relationship when it came to “being willing to mother” sister wife Janelle Brown‘s kids. Kody continued, “She was never willing to mother, or be a good mother, to Robyn’s kids.”

Kody married his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990. After welcoming Janelle, 53, into the family in 1993, he spiritually married Christine in 1994. Despite remaining in a relationship, the father of 18 legally divorced Meri, 51, in 2014 in order to marry Robyn, 43, and adopt her two children from a previous marriage, daughters Aurora, 19, and Breana, 17.

While viewers have watched Robyn have problems with her sister wives over the years, she admitted to siding with Christine amid the divorce from Kody.

In a teaser clip for the September 11 premiere published by Us Weekly, Kody was seen discussing his confusion over Christine’s actions with Robyn. His fourth wife then explained that he needed to put more effort into his relationship with Christine.

“Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” the mother of five said during a confessional. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around. He should be there, present.”

Kody didn’t agree and argued that he was being unfairly punished after Christine asked him to sleep on the couch instead of in bed with her. “I don’t want to be sexist here, but why does a guy have to sleep on the couch? It’s his room too,” he said. “What’s the point of staying the night there? It’s the walk of shame. I’m not going to do it.”

Robyn appeared to take Christine’s side in the feud. “I feel like there’s an unfairness in plural marriage,” she admitted. “He’s going to somebody else’s house. She doesn’t have somebody else.”

While she encouraged Kody to “plan on staying” with Christine, he said he had a hard time agreeing to her couch arrangement.

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, just two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved from their home base in Arizona back to Utah. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Sister Wives season 17 premieres on TLC on Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. ET.