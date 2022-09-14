Miss Independent! Sister Wives star Christine Brown said goodbye to her polygamous life with ex-husband, Kody Brown, and moved into a $1.1 million dollar duplex in Utah with her youngest daughter, Truely Brown. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s job and what she does for a living.

What Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Job?

The mom of six launched a legal business, CBrown Quest, LLC, in May 2020 with the Arizona Corporation Commission, In Touch confirmed via online records. The entity type is listed as a domestic LLC and the business type is listed as “any legal purpose.”

Apart from her business ventures, Christine is a LuLaRoe retailer and makes a profit from sending personalized fan videos on Cameo.

Christine made the move from the Brown’s home base of Arizona to the Utah-based property in October 2021, ahead of her split announcement from the dad of 18 in November. The 3,490 square foot home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is only a three-minute drive from where her daughter Aspyn Brown lives with her husband, Mitch Thompson.

On August 9, 2022, In Touch also confirmed Christine washed her hands of the family’s Coyote Pass land and sold her portion to her ex-husband and sister wife Robyn Brown for $10.

How Else Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Make a Living?

Christine has appeared on the long-running TLC series since its initial debut in September 2010. The family takes home about 10 percent of the series’ per-episode budget, according to CheatSheet.

The network reportedly spends around $250,000 to $400,000 every episode, meaning the Brown family takes receives about $25,000 to $40,000 to split between them. While it’s estimated the Brown family has earned $3 million since its premiere, the $365,000 earned is to be divided among more than 20 family members.

The long-time reality TV star is also featured in an online video series titled Cooking with Just Christine, where she cooks “family-favorite recipes with some of her kids and even her mom,” according to TLC’s website.

However, it wasn’t always easy for Christine to provide an income for her family. On the season 17 debut of the long-running series, Christine described the time after the pregnancy with her daughter Truely as an especially difficult period.

“So I was working at night and Aspyn, in fifth grade, was tucking the kids in bed at night. 10 years old, running the house after I’d leave for work,” she shared in the September 2022 episode. “And I asked Kody. I said, ‘I need your help,’ and he goes, ‘I can’t do that. I’m in other houses.’ We live in one house. You just can’t come over and tuck my kids in bed and talk to them and put them in bed? And he said, ‘No, I just can’t.’”

While Kody refuted that the exchange ever happened, the pair’s split is set to be documented in the upcoming season with Christine calling out her ex-husband for “having a favorite wife.”



Fans will have to tune in to Sister Wives on TLC to see how Christine and Kody’s divorce plays out.