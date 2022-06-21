Inside All of the Roloff Family Feuds: Which ‘LPBW’ Stars Have Had Falling Outs?

Family drama! The Roloff family is no strangers to drama. Fans have watched some of their family feuds play out on Little People, Big World, while other falling outs have happened behind the scenes.

One feud that has been heavily featured on the TLC show is between Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff. They tied the knot in 1987 and remained married until their divorce was finalized in 2016. While all four of their children – twins Jeremy and Zach, Molly and Jacob – were legal adults by the time of their split, Matt and Amy have remained parts of each other’s lives as they both continue to star on LPBW and work on Roloff Farms.

Both Matt and Amy have been open about their problems with each other, while the Roloff matriarch has cited her ex’s relationship with Caryn Chandler as a sore subject in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Matt wasn’t invited when Amy married Chris Marek in August 2021. She’s also made it clear she “would prefer not” to attend Matt’s wedding to Caryn if they ever become engaged.

Another feud that LPBW fans have watched unfold is between Matt and Zach. The father of three previously expressed interest in buying Roloff Farms from Matt, though was apparently blindsided when the Roloff patriarch put the property on the market for $4 million.

Zach didn’t hide his frustration and slammed Matt in the comments section of an Instagram post announcing the sale. He called out his dad’s “extremely misguided and false” post and shared insight into the family’s feud.

“My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out,” he wrote via a comment on Matt’s Instagram post in May 2022. “Once again, like he has for most of his life, [he is] not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fanbase to make himself come out OK [sic]. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

