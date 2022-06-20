Family feud. Little People, Big World stars Zach and Jeremy Roloff have had a complicated relationship. While the twins appeared to be the best of friends on the TLC show, there was always a sense of sibling rivalry between Zach and Jeremy. Here’s everything we know about their feud.

Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff Get Along?

Growing up, Zach and Jeremy appeared to have a good relationship both on and off camera. However, the brothers did get competitive and often tried to one up each other.

Jeremy married his wife, Audrey Roloff, in 2014, while Zach tied the knot with his wife, Tori Roloff, shortly after in 2015. The brothers continued to have similar timelines when they welcomed their first two children around the same time.

Why are Zach and Jeremy Roloff Feuding?

After years of competing against each other, the sibling rivalry escalated into a full-on feud when both brothers expressed interest in buying the family farm, Roloff Farms.

Audrey revealed that she and Jeremy put an offer in on the property. However, the mother of three said Roloff patriarch, Matt, shut down their bid.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” Audrey wrote via her Instagram Stories in June 2022. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

“When we were finally at a point where it was practically possible, we made an offer, but realized maybe it wasn’t meant to be,” she continued. After noting she and Jeremy had the intention of “saving” the farm, Audrey continued, “We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

Courtesy of Zach Roloff/Instagram

Meanwhile, Zach openly spoke about his desires to take over the farm on LPBW. Viewers watched Zach and Matt’s tense negotiations play out during season 22.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt said during a private interview at the time. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

Zach didn’t agree with how his father conducted himself during the negotiations. “You’re not dictating the terms here,” Zach told the cameras regarding his dad. “You’ve dictated too much for too long.”

Unfortunately for both Zach and Jeremy, Matt chose to put the property on the market in May 2022 and not give it to any of his four children.

Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff Still Talk?

In August 2021, a source told The Sun that Jeremy and Zach were no longer on speaking terms following a blow-out fight. According to the insider, Zach didn’t feel Jeremy respected or supported him in the way family should.

Additionally, fans have noticed Tori and Audrey seem to ignore each other on social media. The reality stars rarely interact with each other online, while suspicions of their feud grew when Tori didn’t publicly acknowledge Audrey and Jeremy’s third pregnancy announcement in July 2021.

Despite not being on the best of terms, Zach and Jeremy put their differences aside to attend their mother, Amy Roloff’s, wedding to Chris Marek in August 2021.