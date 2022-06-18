She’s got her own! While Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff previously lived on Roloff Farms for over 30 years, following her divorce from Matt Roloff, she’s moved into her own luxe Oregon home.

Following her separation from her ex-husband in 2015, Amy remained on the family’s property until she sold her portion of the farm to Matt in 2019. “It is not easy to live about 500 feet from your ex,” she explained in a March 2021 episode. “This property has been my home for 30 years, so it’s gonna be hard to suddenly pick up, leave and move on.”

It was not easy to come to terms with moving off the property, but Amy explained that she doesn’t “have regrets with making that decision.” The A Little Me author added, “I don’t want to be here and have it be a constant reminder of what I had, what I don’t have now.”

After intense buy-out negotiations with her ex, the matriarch found herself searching for a home with her then-boyfriend and current real estate agent, Chris Marek. While she acknowledged that any house would be okay if it was just her, she wanted to make sure it was a home she could host friends and family in the future.

Finally, after a long real estate hunt, the mom of four secured a gorgeous 4-bedroom home in Hillsboro, Oregon. Complete with a “grandma” room, the home features an open floor plan, a roomy kitchen and a backyard with a waterfall pond.

Her new master suite includes a swanky walk-in closet, double sinks and a jetted bathtub. The LPBW star also has a dedicated fitness room, equipped with a speed bag and treadmill.

Amy recently hosted her first grandson, Jackson Roloff, for a playdate on the latest season of the TLC series. The pair did a variety of fun activities at her house, including playing shuffleboard and coloring.

“I try and have my grandkids, Jackson, you know, have a good time at my house because they’re at Mimi’s house, and it’s a very short time,” Amy explained during the June 2022 episode. “So, I wanna make it fun, I wanna make it special and it made me feel good that he had the ‘best Mimi in the world,’ What grandma doesn’t want to hear that?”

Scroll below to see Amy Roloff’s stunning home!