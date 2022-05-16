Family feud. Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff said he’s “offended” his father Matt Roloff won’t sell him a parcel of the family’s farm. He spoke about the situation in a preview for the TLC show’s upcoming season 23, which begins on Tuesday, May 17.

In a clip for the new season – which was shared by Entertainment Tonight – Zach, 32, expressed interest in purchasing the 30 acres of land from Matt, 60. He explained he wanted the land so that he and his wife, Tori Roloff, could raise their children with plenty of space.

“Knowing we want to grow our family, and Jackson and Lilah are getting older, we want to be somewhere that we can see our family a long time and where we’re at right now is not that place,” Zach said in a confessional. “I think the farm would be a great place for Jackson and Lilah to grow up.”

The reality star explained that the farm is a perfect place for him to raise his family since it’s dwarf-friendly. However, Zach added that his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, had also expressed interest in purchasing the land from Matt. Jeremy’s talk with Matt didn’t go over well, which made Zach nervous to have a similar conversation with his father.

TLC

“But then me and my dad talked a lot over the summer about what this would look like,” he continued. “My dad definitely was encouraging the conversation. So finally, me and my dad decided to make a meeting, so Caryn [Chandler] and Tori came as well to help the process along, but things did not go well. It was bad.”

Zach – who welcomed his third child with Tori, 31, in April 2022 – went on to explain that the north side of the property is where his mom, Amy Roloff, and dad raised him and his three siblings. After they split in 2016, Amy sold her portion of the farm to Matt.

“The north side has my favorite parts of the farm, like Jackson and me really love playing in the forest, the creek area, the pond,” Zach said. “You know, that’s some of our favorite parts.”

He then revealed that his father had different plans for Roloff Farms when it came to negotiations. “My dad’s starting point was not 30 acres, but 15, and then he cuts off the forest, our favorite part,” he said. “The whole thing was weird. All of a sudden, he makes excuses and reasons why we’re not good enough to run the farm.”

The clip concluded with the father of three admitting he was upset by Matt’s sudden change of heart. “I was offended by the feeling of ‘you’re missing something, Zach,’” he shared.

The family drama will play out on the upcoming season of Little People, Big World. Just days before the season premiere, Matt put 16 acres of the Roloff family’s farm up for sale instead of selling the portion or passing it on to his adult children. “Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” he began a Thursday, May 12, Instagram post showing him in front of the “for sale” sign.

“All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” the Roloff patriarch continued. He added, “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

Days later, Zach took to Instagram to slam his father’s announcement. “This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out,” he wrote via a comment on Matt’s Instagram post on Sunday, May 15. “Once again, like he has for most of his life, [he is] not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fanbase to make himself come out OK [sic]. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”