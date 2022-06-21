Inside All of the ‘LPBW’ Stars’ Weddings: From Jeremy and Audrey’s Nuptials to Amy and Chris’ Ceremony

Big celebrations! Despite having plenty of family drama, the Roloff family has proven they know how to come together to celebrate weddings.

Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff tied the knot in 1987. They focused their attention on working at Roloff Farms in Oregon and raising their four kids. The pair divorced in 2016, though remain part of each other’s lives as they continue to work on the farm.

While the farm is clearly important to Matt and Amy, the property also plays a special role in the lives of their kids. In addition to growing up on Roloff Farms, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob all got married there.

Most of the Roloff kids’ weddings were featured on LPBW, though Jacob opted for a more private ceremony when he married Isabel Rock in September 2019. Despite being an intimate ceremony, Jacob’s entire family attended the special event.

Meanwhile, Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, was much more open when it came to discussing the wedding and planning process. “We planned our wedding while living in different states, but it turned out to be everything we ever dreamed that it would be — and more,” Audrey wrote in a blog post for The Knot. “It was a warm summer day full of flower fields, flower crowns, vintage style, floral, copper and lace accents, quilts, food, drinks, frolicking, dancing, laughing, embracing, communing, toasting, storytelling, rejoicing, sparkling, cheering and most importantly, LOVE.”

While the kids tied the knot at Roloff Farms, Amy also decided to marry her husband, Chris Marek, on the property she previously shared with her ex. The wedding – which was documented on the TLC special Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After – “turned out perfectly” for the bride, though she admitted she wished one thing would have gone differently.

The Roloff matriarch admitted she should have “focused more” on her and Chris during the ceremony. “Even though we had our family and friends and stuff like that [there], they’re there for us,” she told People. “I don’t need to cater to that. I need to cater, probably, a little bit more to Chris and I.”

