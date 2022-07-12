Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff said on Tuesday, July 12’s episode that “if I had known” ex-husband Matt Roloff would “eventually sell that north side” of Roloff Farms “to someone outside” the family, she “probably would have hung on to it longer” or “bought him out” before seeing “if one of the kids eventually wanted it.”

“Leaving the farm was a very hard choice and decision for me. But, you know, in the back of my mind and everything else, I had hoped that maybe it would go to one of the kids,” she said in the confessional about how negotiations between her ex and their son Zach Roloff fell apart, leading to their feud. “You know, they’d be able to negotiate with Matt and one of them would buy it.”

The A Little Me author called the fact that Matt eventually put the 16 acres of property she previously sold Matt, including the farm house, up for sale “hard” news to take and something that “kind of makes me sad.”

In the preview released ahead of Tuesday’s episode, the mom of four said to a friend she was having dinner with that with “the pressure I got from him negotiating, I could have stuck it out for more money and said, ‘BS, man.'”

“I was hoping though by [selling him the farm] I would make it more palatable that maybe of one of the kids … I had no inkling, what is happening now … it blows me away,” she admitted.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff Instagram (1); Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram (2)

“It will be sad to see a for sale sign, because it’s not going to any of my kids. It’s going to a stranger,” she said in another confessional.” The dynamics of the family will definitely change.”

This isn’t the first time Amy has spoken out against Matt’s proposed sale.

In a conversation with Us Weekly, she said thought Matt should be taking the “higher road” with Zach.

“I don’t know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Zach and Matt,” she said. “Matt is still the father, still ‘the adult.’ I don’t care how old your kids are, sometimes there are things they may need to learn, but you know as an adult, as a father, you may have to take the higher road.”

“I’m just sad that it’s come to this,” she added. “Parts of me are not exactly surprised because I’ve dealt with Matt over the years and he can be tough.”

However, despite the rift between Matt and Zach, the two exes are on amicable terms and recently reunited with their respective partners and the former couple’s longtime friends from Texas in a June getaway.

“Cheer this photo on!!! That’s the tall and short of it! Period,” the patriarch wrote in his caption. “Negative people, please go away gracefully … you don’t possess adequate discernment to speak your inadequate mumble jumbo.”