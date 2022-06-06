Amicable exes? Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff revealed whether or not she would attend the wedding of her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

“I would prefer not to,” the mother of four, 57, admitted in a conversation with Us Weekly.

“We won’t be invited to the wedding,” her husband, Chris Marek, 59, noted. “They’ve already said that when they do it, it’s going to be a small deal. I certainly wouldn’t expect it.”

The real estate agent also indicated he believes an engagement between Matt and his girlfriend is “coming.” He added, “They’ve already worked out a lot of the details except for the official, down on one knee proposal.”

“I’m sure one day they will, it’s just getting certain things in line,” the A Little Me author continued. “Who knows, but I’m sure it’ll happen.”

The latest season of LBPW proved the exes can work together as Chris even took a job at Roloff Farms as a tour guide during pumpkin season. While Matt and Amy’s son, Zach Roloff previously helped out during the busy time, following heated farm negotiations, the father of three decided to take a step back.

“I don’t know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Zach and Matt,” Amy mentioned later in the conversation about the ongoing feud. “I’m just sad that it’s come to this. Parts of me are not exactly surprised because I’ve dealt with Matt over the years and he can be tough. He can be grinding.”

The Michigan native added, “Matt is still the father, still ‘the adult.’ I don’t care how old your kids are, sometimes there are things they may need to learn, but you know as an adult, as a father, you may need to take the higher road.”

Noting that over the years, Matt has stressed the farm was going to be a “legacy” for the family, Amy shared high hopes for the future era. “Change happens, it’s not always happy, but eventually, maybe this will be a step where we can all move forward, and see how we can all come back together.”

Despite the major family drama, the Roloff family recently came together to celebrate Zach and Tori Roloff’s son Jackson’s fifth birthday.

“Babies and birthdays and everything do create opportunities to bring everyone together,” Zach told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. “A lot of hurt feelings have happened over everyone. We’re not innocent in all this either.”

Zach also shut down any possibility of a joint sale with one of his siblings and reiterated that he is now focused on his family.

“It would’ve been nice, but it’s not our call,” the soccer player continued. “Jackson starts kindergarten next year, full-time. Lilah, she’s getting potty trained and she’s talking more and becoming a girl with her own personality. And then now, we have Josiah here. So, Tori and me are just focused on our kids and, yeah, what we want to do for the next decade of our life.”