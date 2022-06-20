A contentious Roloff Father’s Day. Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff snubbed his dad, Matt Roloff, on the holiday amid their feud over the LPBW patriarch selling a portion of Roloff Farms instead of passing it on to him.

Zach, 32, was radio silent on Sunday, June 19, and did not post at all to his social media accounts. As for his wife, Tori Roloff, she celebrated her sweet husband and her own father for the holiday.

“Daddin’ so hard this Father’s Day,” the photographer, 31, captioned a photo of the “festivities,” which included Zach pushing all three of their children in a stroller outside. It appears the family of five spent the day hiking. Tori also shared a snapshot from her and Zach’s 2015 wedding that featured her and her own dad dancing with the caption, “I love my dad.”

In an episode from season 23 of the family’s reality show teased earlier in May, Zach, who recently went to the ER after a nasty fall, said he was “offended” his father Matt Roloff wouldn’t sell him a parcel of the farm.

“Knowing we want to grow our family, and Jackson and Lilah are getting older, we want to be somewhere that we can see our family a long time and where we’re at right now is not that place,” Zach claimed in a confessional. “I think the farm would be a great place for Jackson and Lilah to grow up.”

Prior to the season 23 premiere of the show that has documented all the drama, Matt placed 16 acres of the north part Roloff Farms up for sale. “Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” he wrote in the caption of a May 2022 Instagram post featuring a picture of the farm with a “for sale” sign.

However, this exact portion of land was the very part that Zach had been interested in purchasing for his own family.

“The north side has my favorite parts of the farm, like Jackson and me really love playing in the forest, the creek area, the pond,” Zach, who welcomed his third child, son Josiah Luke, with Tori, in April 2022, said. “You know, that’s some of our favorite parts.”

For his part, Matt had his own perspective on why negotiations fell apart in the season 22 finale.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt said during a confessional at the time. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

Despite all the hot-headed vitriol between the father-son duo, they previously reunited for Zach’s son Jackson’s fifth birthday party in May.

“Babies and birthdays and everything do create opportunities to bring everyone together,” Zach revealed to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “A lot of hurt feelings have happened over everyone. We’re not innocent in all this either.”

“We’re family, we’ve had a discussion since that all happened on social media,” he added. “We’ve moved on.”