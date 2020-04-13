If you come for Roger Mathews, he’ll come for you. The Jersey Shore alum took to Instagram on Sunday, April 12, to clap back at trolls who criticized his dishware.

“Paper plates?!?!? Who raised you?” one person commented, to which the 44-year-old sarcastically responded, “Complete savages raised me.” When another user said, “It freaks me out that you eat on paper plates,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s ex shot back, “Sometimes plastic if I work enough overtime that week.”

In the clip, Roger and his girlfriend, Danielle Miele, drank wine and ate Easter dinner together while social distancing. “So, we just finished watching Assassin 33 A.D. Definitely a lot of plot twists in there that I’ve never seen in any other action thrillers so far,” he explained. “Again, faith-based, so it makes sense. But everyone’s staying home right now bored because of this coronavirus. Check it out.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the dad of two — who shares Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, with JWoww, 34 — responded to backlash online. After one hater recently shaded Roger over the viral Koala Challenge, he defended himself.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

“Well, you’re supposed to hold them. The challenge is not based on not using your hands at all,” they wrote on April 8, referring to his kids. Rog then fumed, “Then almost everyone can do it. Not much of a challenge if there’s no challenge. We can’t all get a trophy for 23rd place. I’ll take the harder challenge and admit that we failed at it. For now.”

A source told In Touch in January that Roger and his new lady have been seeing each other “a lot over the past year” after finalizing his divorce from JWoww. The 31-year-old often makes appearances on his social media and it appears they’re quarantining together amid the pandemic.

As for JWoww, she’s currently dating boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello, despite a brief split. While celebrating her birthday on February 27, the 25-year-old gushed, “You are amazing in so many ways. Because you are a great mother. Because of your passion for what you believe in. Because we are always honest with each other. Because you laugh so much more than others see. Because we share so many of the same qualities.”

