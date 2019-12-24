Tough times. Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley gave an update on her son Greyson Mathews‘ progress amid his autism diagnosis. In an Instagram post, she expressed how the 3-year-old has been experiencing obsessive-compulsive disorder “tendencies.”

“My sweet @greysonmathews took 45 minutes to calm down tonight … all because I didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed me to and he couldn’t continue the night unless I did,” she wrote on a selfie on herself and her sleeping son on Monday, December 23. “Lately, Greyson has been experiencing OCD tendencies. Not sure if they are related to his ASD or just overlap. He cannot continue anything until it’s redone the way he wants. Whether it’s dressing himself, making his own drinks, or walking a certain way… it has to be ‘Greyson do.’ It’s fine sometimes, but as his mom I have to break him of these habits before it affects him socially.”

Courtesy Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley/Instagram

Jenni continued, “Tonight I chose not to pick him up Greyson’s way, but was ready with open arms when he was ready to give in. Sometimes it takes [five] seconds … sometimes it takes an hour. Every time breaks my heart, but I’ll never give in. If I give in, he will just up the level next time.” She added, “One day he will learn and grow up to be an incredible adult. Until then, mama will be right by your side helping your every step. So Greyson, hoping one day you will read this and know Mommy never gave up,” she wrote with a blue heart emoji.

Previously, the reality star was thrilled to share how much progress Greyson has made in a YouTube video posted on October 1. “Going from not acknowledging your name or being able to sit for literally 30 seconds … to doing I can’t even explain it. I can’t wait to show you [his progress] by Christmas,” she said at the time.

Despite her ongoing struggles with Greyson, Jenni does her best to stay calm. She recently shared her holiday decorations on December 2, and called Greyson her “little helper.” Wishing all the best for Jenni and her kids this holiday season.