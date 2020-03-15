Taking extra precautions. Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Saturday, March 14 to share an update on how she and her husband, Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, are coping amid the global coronavirus pandemic. In a video clip, she revealed they are practicing “social distancing” by kissing through a window.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back,” Heidi, 46, explained. “We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker … even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. [red heart emoji] These are strange times … but in these moments, you remember what’s really important — the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world.”

The term “social distancing” is a nonpharmaceutical method to help slow down or stop the spread of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people are advised to “avoid close contact with people who are sick,” as well as “put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.”

On Friday, March 13, Heidi shared an update on her health with fans after she had not shown up to work as a judge on America’s Got Talent since Tuesday, March 10. “Hi everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my America’s Got Talent seat,” the model explained in the video. ”It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. Ummm, I’m just not feeling good so that’s why I’ve stayed home to not infect any other people. I hope it’s just a cold.”

At the time, Heidi said she did not have access to a coronavirus test. But on Saturday, Heidi confirmed she and Tom, 30, both took the test and are currently awaiting their results.