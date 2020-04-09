Another day, another troll! Jersey Shore alum Roger Mathews took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, to clap back at a hater who criticized a video he shared with his kids.

“Well, you’re supposed to hold them. The challenge is not based on not using your hands at all,” the user wrote, referring to the viral Koala Challenge. In response, the 44-year-old shot back, “Then almost everyone can do it. Not much of a challenge if there’s no challenge. We can’t all get a trophy for 23rd place. I’ll take the harder challenge and admit that we failed at it. For now.”

Courtesy of Roger Mathews/Instagram

But JWoww‘s ex didn’t stop there. He pushed his point, writing, “There are 70,000 videos of the guys helping the girl. There are about 10 girls doing it unassisted,” he fumed. “I can beat anyone in the world arm wrestling if I use both hands. Lol.”

Roger — who shares Meilani and Greyson with the MTV personality — has been keeping his tiny tots busy while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to fun activities, they cooked dinner together, specifically, cupcakes and elbow macaroni.

That said, the trio isn’t alone. Roger’s girlfriend, Danielle Miele, also made an appearance on his Instagram and gave the challenge a go herself. Unfortunately, trolls had something to say about that too.

“Is that your babysitter, Roger?” one person questioned, to which the annoyed dad shot back, “Yes, she works for gift cards to Claire’s and for ice cream.” When a second echoed, “Babysitter???” with a facepalm emoji, he sarcastically replied, “Yes. I hire her when I’m home with the kids. Makes sense.”

Roger has been seen out with Danielle “a lot over the past year,” a source told In Touch in January. The pair reportedly met at a concert in May 2019, and in July 2019, Roger and Danielle, 31, were photographed together while out at an ax-throwing activity with a group of friends at Down the Hatchet in Toms River, New Jersey.

In September 2019, just a few days after finalizing his divorce from JWoww, Roger opened up about his plans to get back on the dating field in an interview with Us Weekly. “I’m casually dating. Cautiously so. My kids are my focus,” he said at the time. He also revealed he was looking for “an established woman with her career and personal life in order, who has similar likes and interests and who is understanding that my children will always come first,” before noting that “communication is critical to me at this point in my life. If you’re a bad communicator, we probably won’t make it far. I want peace and stability in my life for myself and my children.”

Danielle works as a hairdresser, and it seems like these two make a good match! Considering she’s been introduced to his kiddos, we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw them take their relationship to the next level soon. Stay safe.

