Spring has sprung! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, were spotted stepping out for fresh air with their dogs on Easter. The couple were all smiles as they took their daily stroll around the neighborhood.

Ana, 31, looked comfy and cute as she sported a cream jumpsuit with red details. As for Ben, 47, he kept to his casual vibe and wore blue jeans with a gray shirt and jacket. As the Knives Out actress held on to her tiny white pooch, the dad of three made sure to get a good grip on his large working dog.

Since Ben and Ana have been shacking up in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, they have made their leisurely walks a part of their daily routine. They were spotted taking a stroll on March 30, and before that on March 28 and March 21.

“Self-isolating together has brought Ben and Ana closer together,” a source exclusively told In Touch on March 24. “They’re crazy about each other!”

Although they have been spending a lot of time together, Ben is “holding off” on introducing Ana to his kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — “until the timing is right,” the insider added. “He needs to get [Jennifer Garner]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step.”

After linking up in November 2019, the Way Back actor is smitten with the Cuban beauty and can really see a future with her. “After seeing how close and loving Ana is with her own family, Ben’s feeling pretty confident that she’ll make a great stepmom,” the insider said. “Although he’d never try to replace Jen, who he calls ‘the best mom in the world.’”

Thankfully, his ex “approves” of his new love interest as “he’s really fallen for her,” another source exclusively told In Touch. Scroll below to see pictures of Ben and Ana enjoying some quality time together.