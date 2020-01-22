Sometimes siblings fight! Jenni “JWoww” Farley reminded her followers of that on Wednesday, January 22, after she shared a video of her kids that featured son Greyson hitting daughter Meilani. And when commenters tried to slam the little boy for punching his sister and mom-shame the Jersey Shore star for not stopping him, she decided to further set the record straight. Defending herself and her son, she called out the hate.

“You’re right,” JWoww, 33, told a fan who criticized Greyson, 3, hitting Meilani, 5. “I am encouraging my son to help wake his sister for school. He gets joy out of helping me and helping his sister. He also is learning what he can and can’t do. One being hitting.” After initially keeping her cool, however, the star let commenters know exactly what she thought of their shaming.

“I can reassure you, almost every will deal with this issue, because it’s called life. I posted it because it’s a brother learning boundaries with his sister but also excited to wake her for school. You, on the other hand, want to encourage problems when there are none. You want to spew negativity and just talk s–t because why? [Are you] bored? [Your] thrive not selling? Husband cheating? You go, girl! Teach those parents on the internet how to parent so [you] can feel good about yourself.” The MTV star even added a sarcastic clapping emoji.

Not everyone had hate to share, though. Some fans stood up for the mom of two, defending the clearly playful behavior and pointing out his mom’s gentle corrections. “‘He shouldn’t be hitting girls.’ THEY’RE SIBLINGS,” one wrote with an eye roll emoji. “It’s all fun from the looks of it, people. … Do you have any siblings? He’s just trying to wake his sissy up.” Another added, “Didn’t you hear Mommy calling him out? He will learn.”

Others pointed out that they were even worse when they were kids. “Man, me and brother fought like cats and dogs,” one wrote. “He would hit hard as he could, and I would hit him as hard as I could.” A second chimed in, “Trust me, the only thing that changes are how hard the punches get as you get older, LOL. Eventually, they will outgrow it.” A third agreed, noting that it doesn’t mean anything bad about Greyson and Meilani’s relationship. “Me and my sister killed each other,” they wrote, “but [we] were also best friends.”