‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby’s Transformation From Wife to Mama of 6!

Life as a parent! OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby is a new woman these days, having undergone quite a transformation from wife of husband Adam Busby to a mother of six precious girls, eldest daughter Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker.

Although fans didn’t get to meet the reality TV family on TLC until May 2016, Danielle and Adam had already been married for nearly a decade by that point. The couple took the plunge in April 2006, three years after crossing paths while working together at the same Target store in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Danielle revealed Adam’s first words to her were none other than, “Hey, beautiful,” via a post on their family blog. “Obviously, it must have worked, ha,” she gushed about their instant connection. “A few weeks go by where we started eating lunch and taking our Target 15 min breaks together … (so romantic).”

After their nuptials, Danielle and Adam had some struggles conceiving but went on to welcome their first child, Blayke, in April 2011. The couple later expanded their family with the quints, who were born prematurely, in April 2015.

Last year, Danielle prevailed through some health concerns of her own after being hospitalized for “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.”

Throughout the experience, Adam remained by her side and more recently, he took to social media to defend his spouse after she was accused of faking her illness.

“So, I guess your ‘health issues’ were all for show cuz your summer has seemed very active and healthy!” one naysayer commented on an Instagram photo of the couple and their kids at the beach in August 2021. Adam fired back, “Thanks for your heartfelt concern! It’s an autoimmune disease that comes and goes. Some days are good and some she is stuck at home with pain. As we have seen new doctors and taken many tests, we have been able to manage with medications, so flare-ups are not as often as they used to be. It isn’t something that is going to keep her from living her life to the fullest and enjoying her family.”

