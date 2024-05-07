The Busby family won the hearts of millions when the first season of OutDaughtered premiered in 2016, but a lot has changed since then. Where do Adam and Danielle Busby and their six daughters live now?

Where Are Adam and Danielle Busby From?

Adam and Danielle both grew up in Louisiana. They met in 2003 when they were both working at a Target store in the city of Lake Charles. They got married in 2006 and moved to Texas shortly after. Adam and Danielle welcomed their first daughter, Blayke, in 2011.

The couple welcomed their all-girl set of quintuplets, Riley Paige, Ava Layne, Olivia Marie, Parker Kate and Hazel Grace, via intrauterine insemination in 2015. They began raising their girls in their stunning Texas home, but unfortunately, they were hit with a massive roadblock in season 5 of their show.

The Busby’s Dealt With a Scary Mold Situation in Their Home

In June 2019, TLC viewers were shocked when Adam and Danielle opened up about the mold infestation in their home. They brought a mold inspector into their residence after Ava experienced difficulty breathing and sought medical care.

“The results are terrifying,” Danielle said during a season 5 episode. “The whole upstairs seems to be covered with mold and it’s really bad in Ava and Olivia’s room, so my stomach is turning over because the numbers are like, astronomical.”

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

After the mold was detected, Adam and Danielle moved their family into a Texas rental home, complete with a gorgeous backyard, while their primary home got treated for mold.

“I mean, this is the only house the girls have ever known and it’s kind of sad,” the mom of six said during a July 2019 OutDaughtered episode. “I feel like we’re leaving a family member behind. But this is what we’ve got to do to keep our family safe and out of danger. … It’s been an uphill battle but it does feel like we’re almost on the other side.”

Do Adam and Danielle Busby Still Live in Texas?

Adam and Danielle still live in Texas with their daughters. The Busby’s ended up purchasing their rental home because they loved it so much. They decided to make some renovations to the space over the years.

In February 2024, Danielle revealed that she was in the middle of giving her and Adam’s bedroom a makeover.

“It’s SLOWLY 😐 coming along! I wanted a Modern Moody Bedroom & shout out to @thedignifiedhome for creating it for me!” she wrote on Instagram at the time, while sharing a sneak peek. “Wallpaper is exactly the vibe I wanted! Love it so much, & of course is floral #myobssesion. I can’t wait to share the finished room soon! #bedroommakeover #itsabuzzworld.”