Christmas magic is in the air! OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby showed off her creative side while decorating her and husband Adam Busby’s picturesque home for the holidays.

The mom of six, 37, who shares girls Blayke, Olivia, Ava, Riley, Parker and Hazel with her spouse of 15 years, hung up stockings for the entire brood, a seasonal banner on the fireplace as well as garland in their Houston, Texas, abode.

Not only did the Graeson Bee Boutique owner deck the halls of their living room, but she also added green fir-themed throw pillows to the couch to complement the brightly lit tree that now stands in their front room next to the stairwell.

Earlier this month, Danielle and Adam, 39, enjoyed a fun-filled outing with their mini-mes at Santa’s Wonderland, checking out the elaborate light displays, festivities and more.

“I know it’s early but it’s what our schedule allowed,” she wrote. “Bring on all this Christmas! I love it so much! Merry early Texas Christmas y’all.”

Adam and Danielle have been going strong for nearly two decades, having tied the knot on April 5, 2006. They first appeared on OutDaughtered in May 2016.

Just a few months ago, the doting dad defended his longtime love and clapped back at a naysayer accusing Danielle of faking her illness following her hospitalization in November 2020.

“So, I guess your ‘health issues’ were all for show [because] your summer has seemed very active and healthy!” the social media user commented on Instagram, to which Adam replied to set the record straight. “Thanks for your heartfelt concern! It’s an autoimmune disease that comes and goes,” he wrote in response. “Some days are good and some she is stuck at home with pain. As we have seen new doctors and taken many tests, we have been able to manage with medications, so flare-ups are not as often as they used to be. It isn’t something that is going to keep her from living her life to the fullest and enjoying her family.”

