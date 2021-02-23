You didn’t think Adam and Danielle Busby are raising six little girls without any support, did you? As you can imagine, the stars of OutDaughtered rely quite a bit on the family when it comes to raising their daughters — including Danielle’s mom Michelle Theriot, a.k.a. Mimi.

Mimi proved to be a dedicated grandma when she left her native Louisiana to be closer to the couple and their girls in Houston, Texas, shortly after the quints were born. Though Mimi originally lived with her daughter, son-in-law and six granddaughters, she eventually moved into a home of her own.

As fans of the TLC show know, the move wasn’t exactly easy for Mimi, as she was reluctant to settle into her home in Texas. In fact, it took her so long to unpack her belongings that Danielle and her twin sisters, Ashley Mowbray and Crystal Mills, decided to unpack for her. They also threw their mama a surprise party to make the transition easier.

Unfortunately, Mimi’s home was flooded with over a foot of water when Hurricane Harvey tore through southeast Texas in 2017. Luckily, Danielle and her family were there to help.

“We have thrown out MiMi’s entire house today, it’s devastating,” Adam and Danielle wrote on Facebook at the time. “Though stuff is just stuff and can always be replaced, it’s not easy tossing your belongings. One thing is for sure, we all stick together and will make it through! #familyfirst #thebestisyettocome #itsabuzzworld #hurricaneharvey.”

Courtesy of Crystal Mills/Instagram

Later, Danielle shared an update on how her mother was doing in a blog post. “My Mom, MiMi, as well as tons of other close friends of ours have lost everything. We were not able to get into MiMi’s house for about four days after the storm due to the high water. We had to throw away pretty much EVERYTHING. It has been very emotional … having to throw away family heirlooms, photos from when we were all kids … just … all around our memories.”

Adam explained how the family tried to keep themselves and the kids safe throughout the storm. “We’ve been kind of hunkered down for the past few days,” the father-of-six told fans, explaining that the family had been tuning into the news reports to get regular updates on the flooding. “That’s pretty much all we’ve been doing — and trying to get out of the house in between rain bands.”

­Since entering the spotlight, Danielle has been open about how close she is to her mother and sisters and how she loves being able to raise her gaggle of girls alongside them.

“Would I have done the show without [my mother and sisters]? Well, it’s made it more exciting with­ them,” the mom to Blayke, Hazel, Riley, Parker, Ava and Olivia told Channel Guide Magazine in 2016. “I love being able to capture moments with them. And I see them all the time — especially my sister [who] lives here close to me — so it would have been weird not having her involved, them involved, because we’re always together.”

Plus, based on social media, it’s obvious that fans can’t get enough of the blonde-haired grandma!

“Mimi’s the sweetest lady, she deserves the best,” one fan tweeted shortly after Danielle and her sisters unveiled their surprise for their mother. Another added, “I hope some millionaire is watching OutDaughtered and sees how awesome Mimi is and sweeps her off her feet — she deserves it!”

OutDaughtered premieres Tuesday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.