The ‘Glee’ Curse: How the Show Has Been Plagued by Scandal and Tragedy

When it was on TV, Glee was one of the biggest shows around — but even before it went off the air, its cast faced a serious tragedy with Cory Monteith’s death. Since it ended, the stars have dealt with even more scandals and losses, leading fans to speculate about the Glee “curse.” Naya Rivera’s disappearance, which led to authorities bringing in a search and rescue dive team to try and find the missing actress, has only fanned the flames.

Rivera, 33, was declared a missing person on Wednesday, July 8, after her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told In Touch the Devious Maids star rented a boat for a day on the water with her son, but her son was discovered by himself after being adrift for up to three hours.

“At about 4 p.m., the 4-year-old boy was found by another boater, and he was by himself,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Eric Buschow said. “That boater contacted rangers at the Lake. We were notified and the search began. Helicopters immediately flew out with the dive team and put divers in the water where she was last seen.”

Authorities announced on Twitter at 6 p.m. on July 8 that they were searching for a “possible drowning victim” that was later identified as Rivera. Four hours later, they shared they were suspending the search until “first light.” In the early morning of July 9, they announced the lake was closed to the public as the search continued. “Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

Rivera’s former castmates have taken to social media to share their love and messages of hope. “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s on-screen wife, wrote on her Instagram Story. Harry Shum Jr. and Damian McGinty revealed they were praying and asked fans to join them. Chord Overstreet chimed in, “Love and hug on the people you can, while you can. I love you. Everyone, please send out your prayers.”

