Celebrities and former Glee stars are speaking out after Naya Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8.

The Ventura Country Sheriff Department told Life & Style the 33-year-old actress’ only child, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found by himself on a boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, three hours after Rivera rented it. Her 4-year-old reportedly told investigators that he and his mother had gone swimming, but Rivera never returned back to the boat.

At the time, the Ventura County Sheriff revealed what they knew to the public. “[Happening] now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru,” they tweeted.

Four hours later, they confirmed the identity. “The missing person at Lake [Piru] has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light,” they added.

“We were notified and the search began,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Eric Buschow said in a statement. “Helicopters immediately flew out with the dive team and put divers in the water where she was last seen.”

Just one day before Rivera was reported missing, she shared a photo online with her son. “Just the two of us,” she captioned a selfie of her kissing Josey. The mom of one shares her little one with ex Ryan Dorsey, whom she split from in 2016.

Courtesy Naya Rivera/Instagram

“After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the ex-couple told People in a joint statement at the time. “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

However, in 2017, the former flames decided to give their relationship another chance, which resulted in Rivera filing to dismiss her divorce paperwork. Two months later, she filed for divorce following her arrest for domestic battery, which charges for were later dropped. Their divorce was finalized at the start of 2018 with both parents sharing custody of their son.

Amid her disappearance, her friends and former costars, including Demi Lovato and Heather Morris, are sending their prayers. Keep scrolling to see what celebrities have said about her missing status.