On day 4 of the search for missing actress Naya Rivera, her family joined in on the recovery mission. Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Rivera, and brother, Mychal Rivera, were spotted at Lake Piru, California where Naya was last seen before she went missing earlier this week.

Yolanda and Mychal were photographed on a dock at Lake Piru, near Los Angeles, during an emotional moment captured by ABC News producer Anastasia Williams. “The search continues for Naya Rivera,” Williams captioned the photo on Saturday, July 11. “@VENTURASHERIFF told press that this man and woman are Naya’s mother and brother. Her mother is kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched towards the water.”

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Mychal can be seen standing next to his mother, looking out at the lake. That same day, Mychal and Yolanda were seen boarding a boat and putting on life vests to join the search party.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has been sharing regular updates as they try to find the former Glee actress after she went missing on Wednesday, July 8. Authorities have been searching every day since her disappearance in a recovery mission as she is presumed dead.

On Friday, local authorities revealed they would be using “sophisticated sonar equipment” to aid in the search, and they explained that the conditions of the water in the lake have made the effort difficult because there is only about one to two feet of visibility. The Sheriff’s Department shared videos of a ROV (remotely operated vehicle) being lowered into Lake Piru to record footage underwater. In a separate video, they showed the video footage that was taken by the ROV, which should cloudy, unclear images.

Naya disappeared on Wednesday after renting a boat for her and her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. Authorities confirmed to In Touch Josey was discovered on the boat alone but safe and wearing a life vest three hours after his mother purchased the rental. Josey told authorities and his mother went swimming in the water, but she never returned to the boat, Captain Eric Buschow told In Touch.

Authorities found an adult size life vest on the boat and it is believed it was given to Naya with her rental, but she was not wearing while she was swimming.

Naya’s family is “completely devastated” about her disappearance, a source exclusively told In Touch. “Her family feels like they’re living in a bad dream, they’re all still in disbelief.”