Offering help. Naya Rivera‘s former Glee costar Heather Morris asked the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department if she could join the search and recovery efforts on Saturday, July 11, four days after Rivera went missing at Lake Piru in California.

“My name is Heather Morris, I’m Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” Morris, 33, wrote via Twitter. “I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the Department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

Shutterstock (2)

Rivera and Morris worked together on Glee from 2009 to 2015. Rivera played cheerleader Santana Lopez while Morris played fellow cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce, who was also Rivera’s character’s love interest.

The Spring Breakers star reached out publicly in the replies of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department’s official Twitter page after they shared an update at the end of day 4. “Today’s search operation at Lake Piru is winding down. The mission will resume Sunday morning in the ongoing effort to locate Naya Rivera,” read the message.

Rivera went missing on July 8 after renting a boat for her and her son, Josey Dorsey — whom she shares with ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. Three hours later, an employee from the boat rental shop found Josey, 4, alone but safe on the rental boat. Authorities told In Touch Josey said his mother had gone swimming but had not returned to the boat.

Officials immediately began searching for the Devious Maids actress, and they are using divers, a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV), sonar equipment and enlisted the help of Rivera’s family members — including mother Yolanda Rivera, father George Rivera, brother Mychal Rivera and sister Nickayla Rivera.

Shutterstock

At the start of day 5 of the search on Sunday, July 12, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shared an update. “In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline,” read a statement on Twitter. “This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake.”