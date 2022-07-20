Close and personal! Miranda Lambert shared a passionate kiss with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, during their road trip to Montana, posting images of the smooch for her Instagram followers to see.

“Meet me in Montana forever,” the “Somethin’ Bad” singer, 38, captioned a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, July 20.

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

The country music star continued, writing, “Thanks to Gwennie’s family for the great hang and high note to end on. What an amazing trip. Best summer ever.”

In the post, the Longview, Texas, native shared snapshots from the pair’s adventures in Big Sky Country from boating, to grilling to enjoying beautiful sunsets. Fans took to the comment section to show their support for the couple.

“You two are adorable. So happy for both of you,” one follower wrote. “Man, that sounds like a good new Miranda song … meet me in Montana forever,” another commented.

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer and the police officer, 30, got married in January 2019 at a farm outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where Miranda grew up. Their wedding caused a stir as they tied the knot after dating for only two and a half months.

“When you truly find someone who loves you for who you are, and when you are genuinely smiling, it’s a smile from the inside,” she said of her husband during an October 2019 interview on TODAY with Willie Geist, describing him as “laidback and friendly and sweet.” She added, “You know what I mean? It’s a light that kind of clicks on that you didn’t really know was off.”

Before getting together with the former NYPD officer, the songstress was married to fellow country music superstar Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

While it’s not entirely clear what led to the pair’s split, it has been reported that their long-distance love and infidelity rumors — which they both denied — put a strain on their romance.

“This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately,” the former couple said in their July 2015 divorce announcement. “We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Although things didn’t work out between Blake and Miranda, a source revealed to In Touch in April 2021 that there’s no bad blood between the men, saying Brendan “understands” that his wife has “a past” with her ex-husband.

“Brendan was happy that Miranda put this olive branch out there,” the insider explained. “They’re still in the same business and will eventually run into each other again. He’d like it not to be awkward for any of them.”

While the “Little Red Wagon” singer moved on with now-husband Brendan, The Voice former coach, 46, went on to marry his costar on the singing competition show, Gwen Stefani.