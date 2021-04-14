No bad blood here! Brendan McLoughlin “understands” that wife Miranda Lambert has “a past” with ex-husband Blake Shelton, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Brendan was happy that Miranda put this olive branch out there,” the insider explained. “They’re still in the same business and will eventually run into each other again. He’d like it not to be awkward for any of them. The upcoming ACMs are a perfect example. Wouldn’t it be nice if Miranda and Blake shared a moment? Even if it was just a natural encounter? A simple hello between them would make headlines. Fans would eat it up.”

The 37-year-old songstress and “God’s Country” singer, 44, started dating in 2006 and got married in 2011. They announced their split in July 2015. Years later, Miranda opened up about their public divorce. “I guess I asked for it, getting into this business,” she told Health in November 2019. “I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.”

Despite their high-profile breakup, it seems like Miranda and Blake have become pretty amicable exes. In fact, during an appearance on Apple Music’s Essentials Radio on March 28, the blonde beauty even reflected on a “special moment” she shared with her former flame while writing his 2011 hit “Over You” together. “I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together,” she said of the track, which is about Blake losing his older brother, Richie, in a 1990 car accident.

Even though she’s able to reflect on her past with fond memories, Miranda has fully moved on with 28-year-old Brendan. The pair officially tied the knot in January 2019, just two months after they first met. “In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news,” she revealed in February 2019, a month after their wedding. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan McLoughlin, for loving me for … me. #TheOne.”

A source previously told In Touch that the “Little Red Wagon” singer and former NYPD officer are a “much better match” than Miranda and Blake were. “Miranda doesn’t have many regrets,” the insider said in October 2020. “But now, she’s with the love of her life, looks back and thinks to herself, ‘What was I doing with Blake?’”

The Oklahoma native, for his part, has also since moved on. He started dating fellow The Voice judge Gwen Stefani in 2015, and they announced their engagement in October 2020 after five years together. “Thanks for saving my 2020,” Blake captioned his Instagram announcement at the time. “And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”