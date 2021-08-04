Miranda Lambert’s latest music video, a remix of her 2019 track “Tequila Does,” is full of summer party goals: plenty of drinks, line dancing and loads of friends by the pool. Not to mention, an ensemble that includes a proper jean skirt, a pink cowboy hat and getting to full-on smooch her dreamboat husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

“Tequila Does (@Telemitry remix) is my 1st remix song,” Lambert, 37, tweeted on August 3, when the video premiered. “It’s so fun I thought why not invite fam/friends to my farm & do a video?!”

Telemitry, the producer of the song, also makes a cameo in the video as the DJ, performing as party-goers down margaritas and tequila shots while hanging out by an Airstream, which Lambert collects, on her farm.

But forget the Airstream, the piñata stuffed with tiny bottles of tequila (which would make a lot of children’s birthday parties more interesting), and the bedazzled cowboy boots. The real scene-stealer is none other than the Grammy Award winner’s buff husband.

McLoughlin, 29, proves that someone can give her that “border town buzz like tequila does.”

In between line dancing and pool dives, the couple shares a seriously steamy kiss during the music video. McLoughlin even blessed fans with more eye candy when he appeared shirtless, catching Lambert’s eye, while he sprayed tanning oil on his abs.

But this is not McLoughlin’s first rodeo. The couple showed off plenty of chemistry in Lambert’s 2020 “Settling Down” music video — where McLoughlin, eight years Lambert’s junior, also appeared shirtless.

The chemistry between the two seems undeniable. Lambert and McLoughlin, a retired NYPD officer, met in 2018 while McLoughlin was working security for Good Morning America with Lambert’s band, The Pistol Annies. They married just two months later, in January 2019. Together, they have a plethora of pets and help raise McLoughlin’s one-year-old son, Landon, from a previous relationship — and the couple is on the “same page” when it comes to growing their family.

“Miranda’s such a caring, nurturing loving person, and that side of her personality really shines through when she’s with Landon,” a source told In Touch. McLoughlin is “thrilled” that his wife and son have developed such a strong bond. The songstress even bought Landon a kid’s keyboard so he could practice the piano at home. Maybe there will be a new member in the band soon!