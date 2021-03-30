Looking back! Miranda Lambert has nothing but fond memories with ex-husband Blake Shelton, especially when it comes to the “special moment” they shared cowriting his 2011 song “Over You.”

“My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother, and it’s one of those moments where even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them,” the country superstar, 37, said on Monday, March 28, during an interview on Apple Music’s Essentials Radio. “Dudes don’t open up about things, but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, ‘Have you ever written about it?'”

When Blake, 44, said he hadn’t, she suggested that they make a song. “I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective, but I feel your pain talking to me right now,” she remembered.

Together, they penned the tune, which is inspired by The Voice coach losing his older brother, Richie, in a car accident in 1990. He was 24 at the time. After its release, “Over You” went on to win Song of the Year at both the Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

The “Somethin’ Bad” songstress added, “It was really a special moment and I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miranda and the “God’s Country” crooner first started dating in 2006 and got engaged in 2010. They officially tied the knot in 2011 but announced their split in July 2015.

During an interview with Health in November 2019, the Texas native opened up about her public divorce. “When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!’” she said at the time. “But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business. I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.”

Miranda has since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin, whom she married in January 2019. Blake, for his part, started dating Gwen Stefani in 2015, following her split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. While they haven’t tied the knot just yet, Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in October 2020, after five years together.

“Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020,” the singer wrote on Instagram when going public with their big news. “And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”