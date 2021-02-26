Following their hearts. Miranda Lambert reflected on her whirlwind romance with husband Brendan McLoughlin and said it made them an even stronger couple.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. We sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other,” the Grammy award-winning singer, 37, dished while catching up with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren in a new interview on Thursday, February 25. “It was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville, [Tennessee]. And so, I was really thankful for it.”

Courtesy of Brendan McLoughlin/Instagram

The performer and her retired police officer beau just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in January 2021. Miranda and Brendan first crossed paths in New York City when she was performing on Good Morning America in 2018. At the time, he was still on the force and stationed in Times Square.

In recent months, Miranda said the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic allowed her to bond on a deeper level with Brendan after their romantic January 2019 nuptials. “A lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re in different directions all the time,” she explained. “With everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.”

On February 14, 2021, Miranda shared a sweet photo with her handsome hubby and gushed over her “valentine” in the caption. Prior to that, she posted a shot from their visit to Charleston, South Carolina, following the pair’s announcement they would be traveling across the country in an Airstream trailer.

Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock

“I could go on and on about this town and three days this time around wasn’t nearly enough,” wrote the Pistol Annie’s frontwoman. “I can’t wait to go back. If y’all haven’t been to the low country, you better GIT down there!”

When he’s not out and about with Miranda, Brendan is showing his leading lady support. He famously starred in her “Settling Down” music video in October 2020, and the songwriter said that is an experience she will always be grateful for.

“I’ve never had a love interest in a video my entire career. And so, I figured why not my husband,” the star, who was previously married to Blake Shelton, said in her latest interview. “He was a champ, and I got to ride my real horse Gibson.”