He’s “The One!” Country music star Miranda Lambert shocked her fans in February 2019 when she announced she married Brendan McLoughlin in a secret wedding ceremony. It was particularly surprising because she hadn’t been seen with any potential suitors following her split from her ex-boyfriend, Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, in August 2018. Within six months, however, Miranda met her new man, fell in love and tied the knot! But who exactly is Miranda’s husband? Keep scrolling to find out!

He’s a retired NYPD officer.

Brendan is a New York native, hailing from Staten Island, New York. He worked with the NYPD Midtown South Precinct and was featured in a handful of photos on the precinct’s Twitter page. In March 2018, Brendan got a shout-out for his exemplary work.

“This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown. PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress [and] PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints. Job well done guys!! #ItsWhatWeDo #NYPDprotecting,” the caption read.

In February 2020, Sergeant Jessica McRorie, an NYPD DCPI spokesperson, told Fox News that “his current duty status is retired.”

The news came seven months after Brendan took a leave of absence from the NYPD. “Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” the New York Police Department’s Public Information Office told Radar Online at the time. While NYPD officials are not allowed to report why he decided to leave for legal reasons, the department said members usually take leaves “for various reasons, many of which are personal in nature.”

He’s younger than his wife.

Brendan is 28 years old, making him nine years younger than the “Little Red Wagon” singer.

He’s a dad!

An insider confirmed to People that Brendan welcomed a baby from his previous relationship. According to multiple fan comments online, Brendan’s ex and mother of his child is a woman named Kaihla Rettinger. They welcomed their child in November 2018, according to a baby registry on The Bump.

He was once an aspiring model.

Brendan once created a profile on Model Mayhem, which is a popular networking site for models to find work. “My name is Brendan McLoughlin. I am 19 years old and live in New York. I am on this site to build my portfolio,” his bio read.

Miranda thinks he’s “the one.”

In her surprise wedding announcement, the “Tin Man” singer gushed over her hubby. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Miranda wrote in her Instagram caption. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”