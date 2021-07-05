Cheers to the happy couple! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married. The longtime lovebirds, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Oklahoma on Saturday, July 3, Us Weekly confirmed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gwen, 51, and Blake, 45, kept their guest list small — including the “Rich Girl” artist’s children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. “Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own,” a source told Life & Style prior to the pair’s nuptials. “He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad.”

The “God’s Country” singer grew especially close with Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, while quarantining together at his Oklahoma ranch in May 2020. He and Gwen enjoyed “getting back to basics” with the boys, a separate insider revealed to Closer Weekly at the time. The blended family spent most of their days taking Blake’s “boat out for a spin on the lake,” “fishing” and “catching their own food.”

Gwen has never been shy about praising Blake’s paternal instincts, despite never having any children of his own. “He is a good dad, actually,” the former No Doubt frontwoman gushed during a September 2019 appearance on the Today show. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.'”

Of course, Blake is equally as smitten with Gwen. “Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a ‘YES!'” the Billboard Music Award winner captioned the couple’s September engagement announcement on Instagram.

Before settling down with Gwen, Blake was married twice before. First, to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006, and later, to fellow country artist Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. Even so, it’s clear he’s found The One in Gwen!

“You know how some people, they’re in love, but there are things about them that they don’t like? You can tell that these guys genuinely are each other’s favorite person,” Royce Lovett, who was formerly on Gwen’s team on The Voice, expressed to Life & Style in November 2019.