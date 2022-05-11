Finding peace. Miranda Lambert reflected on her divorce from Blake Shelton and admitted she wasn’t prepared for the attention that came with it.

The “Drunk” singer, 38, opened up about the media attention surrounding her split from The Voice judge, 45, while appearing on CBS News on Wednesday, May 11. “I wasn’t prepared for that,” she admitted. “Well, I don’t think anybody is. And it’s not nice sometimes.”

Miranda added that she found a way to deal with the constant speculation about what went wrong in their marriage. “I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I’m a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth,” she said. “I will not lie in my music.”

Now that many years have passed, the Grammy-winner said she’s made peace with the split and the media frenzy around it. “I’ve also grown up and I’ve learned a lot about myself and I think at some point you start to settle into who you are,” Miranda shared. “I think that’s why you feel that peace coming from me, because I feel at peace with myself.”

The Texas native married Blake in 2011, while they divorced in 2015. The pair never confirmed the reason behind their breakup, though it was reported that their long-distance love and infidelity rumors — which they both denied — put a strain on their relationship.

“This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately,” the couple said in their July 2015 divorce announcement. “We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Following their split, the “God’s Country” singer moved on with Gwen Stefani. The pair began dating in 2015 when they worked together on The Voice, and they tied the knot in June 2021.

Miranda has also found love again following the divorce. The hitmaker married Brendan McLoughlin in a secret ceremony in 2019. The pair have kept their romance relatively private, though the singer has gushed about her husband on rare occasions.