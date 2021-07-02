Match made in heaven! Years after they first sparked romance rumors, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who announced their engagement in October 2020, have become one of the hottest power couples in Hollywood.

The Voice costars both went through difficult (and public) divorces back in 2015 and ended up forming a lasting connection because of it. Blake and his wife, Miranda Lambert, shockingly announced their split in July 2015, after four years of marriage. Not long after, Gwen and her husband, Gavin Rossdale, revealed they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage in August.

These days, the couple are so close, Blake has formed a special bond with the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s kids — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. They’re “well-adjusted” to her romance with Blake, a source exclusively told In Touch. “They feel like they have two dads,” the insider added. “So far there are no huge issues.”

“You have to hand it to Gwen, she’s definitely taken the high road,” the source continued. “And Blake knows better than to get involved or worse, get in the middle. Blake and Gavin don’t have issues with each other.”

The musical duo recently moved into their newly renovated home and are “truly happy” living with her three boys in Los Angeles, a source told Us Weekly. Blake and Gwen became official residents of La La Land after leaving the “God’s Country” crooner’s ranch in Oklahoma.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source close to the pair told the outlet in September 2020. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.”

Fortunately, the massive residence — which Blake and Gwen purchased for $13 million in October 2019 — caters to everyone’s needs. “Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have,” the insider told Us. “And Blake’s closet isn’t so shabby either. They are truly happy as a family, and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”

