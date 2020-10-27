A moment to remember. Blake Shelton wanted to make his proposal to Gwen Stefani very special so he brought her to a place she could never forget.

“The engagement happened at the chapel Blake built for Gwen on the grounds of their Oklahoma home,” an insider close to the country crooner, 44, exclusively tells In Touch about his thoughtful gesture. “Blake got down on one knee.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Blake then presented her with a dazzling diamond ring and the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 51, is truly “over the moon,” the source says about her reaction to him popping the question following their five-year romance. “Gwen has been waiting for this moment and it’s finally happened!”

Gwen announced the joyous news via social media. “@blakeshelton yes please!” the fashion designer wrote alongside the photo of her holding up her sparkling rock. Soon after, Blake posted his own announcement about their upcoming nuptials, writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life .. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The Voice coaches, who met while filming the singing competition show on NBC, started dating in November 2015. Fans quickly took notice of their flirty banter and it didn’t take long for the couple to get serious.

Not to mention, Blake and Gwen found love with each other after tough splits in the public eye. The “Happy Anywhere” singer finalized his divorce with Miranda Lambert in July 2015 and the No Doubt performer finalized her divorce from Gavin Rossdale in April 2016. She and her ex, 54, are coparents to their sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Fortunately, the Rossdale kids have grown quite close to her husband-to-be. They are “well-adjusted” to her relationship with Blake, another source previously told In Touch. “They feel like they have two dads.”

“You have to hand it to Gwen, she’s definitely taken the high road,” added the insider in February about her coparenting relationship with the Bush rocker. “And Blake knows better than to get involved or worse, get in the middle. Blake and Gavin don’t have issues with each other.”

The power couple recently won for Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards for their “Nobody But You” duet on October 21 and fans have high hopes for new music from the lovebirds — whether that’s before or after they say their “I dos!”