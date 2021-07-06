Happily ever after! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s Oklahoma wedding “all came together without a hitch,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Six years together finally paid off with the dream wedding Gwen has been waiting for. It was a spectacular 4th of July weekend that she and Blake will never forget,” adds the insider of their Saturday, July 3, nuptials. “Everything was perfect, the weather, the chapel, her kids, her parents and Blake’s family, the perfect sunset — it was straight out of a fairytale.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The “God’s Country” crooner, 45, built a chapel for the No Doubt artist, 51, as “a testament to his love and adoration,” says the source. “Gwen teared up when she saw it. The setting was far away from Hollywood, which is exactly what they both wanted, but Gwen was the shining star, she brought old school glamour to Oklahoma.”

Taking to Instagram, the “Rich Girl” singer, who shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, shared several stunning images from her big day. Gwen wore two Vera Wang gowns: one for the ceremony and one for the reception. “You need a party dress when you get to marry Blake Shelton,” she sweetly captioned one of her posts.

Gwen made sure to add her own flair to her looks. “The big bow in the veil, her signature red lips, the bracelets, it was classic and unique, just like her,” a separate source told Life & Style. “Blake was blown away. He loved how stunning his bride looked. He couldn’t believe the day was finally here, he said he was the luckiest guy in the world. He never looked so handsome. It was a special day, one that they’ll cherish forever.”

Many A-listers shared their congratulations on social media as well. “I had the BEST time. Love you guys!” Jimmy Fallon commented on Gwen’s photo. “I am so happy for you,” added Heidi Klum with several red heart emojis. “Congratulations! Love you both,” Ariana Grande chimed in on Blake’s post, while John Legend gushed, “So happy for you both! Congratulations!”

Gwen and Blake began dating in 2015 after meeting on The Voice. In October 2020, the lovebirds announced their engagement “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life,” Blake wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love you. I heard a ‘YES!'”