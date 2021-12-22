Grandpa duties. Little People, Big World‘s Matt Roloff has been busy since returning to Roloff Farms from Arizona — including putting up Christmas decorations, working on a new construction on the family property and visiting all six of his grandchildren.

“Caught up on all the projects around the farm[, and] more importantly visited with every one of the grandkids: Jackson, Ember, Lilah, Bode, Radley, Mateo. And [Caryn Chandler‘s] grandbaby, Liam,” Matt, 60, shared on Instagram on Sunday, December 19. ” It’s been a productive (if not cold and rainy couple of weeks here in Oregon.).”

The father of four also posted a few videos of himself using a backhoe to dig a trench around a recently built shed.

“I’m back from Arizona, and it’s a fun day on the farm,” Matt said in one of the videos. “This new shed here is a house for the commercial well, so we got to get power to it.”

Matt Roloff/Instagram

The TLC star also shared a beautiful, rustic photo of “Grandpa’s Cabin,” decorated with holiday lights.

While at home in Hillsboro, Oregon, Matt took the time to visit with his grandchildren, including his youngest son, Jacob Roloff, and his wife, Isabel Rock‘s firstborn, Mateo.

Besides newborn Mateo, Matt and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, are grandparents to five other grandchildren, including Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff‘s Ember, 4, Bode, 23 months, and Radley, 1 month, Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff‘s Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2. Tori, 30, also announced she and Zach, 31, are expecting their third child after suffering a miscarriage.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!” Tori shared on Instagram on November 17.

“I am so grateful to God for this gift. This pure and whole gift and I am so thankful that my body is capable of growing this sweet life,” Tori said. “I can’t believe this is our last Christmas without him/her!”

“Such an exciting time. Soo happy to see these babies are rolling in fast and furious! :)),” the reality TV star sweetly gushed in the comments of Tori and Zach’s announcement, adding #grandpalove.

Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn, 54, also visited her grandchild, Liam, who was born on August 22.