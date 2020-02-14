The Roloffs sure have a lot going on! The Little People, Big World family has had all sorts of big events happening lately — weddings, babies and moves are just a few of them. In particular, Jacob Roloff recently married the love of his life, Isabel Rock.

The duo only just got married in 2019, and they’re clearly more than ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Read on to learn everything there is to know about Isabel.

Where does Isabel Rock live?

Like her former reality star man, Isabel grew up in Oregon. She’s now 22 years old and spends a lot of time traveling around with Jacob, 23, in their sweet van with their dogs.

Does she have any siblings?

Isabel is incredibly close with her family, often posting about her dad and brother Nico. She even goes so far as to call her big bro her “best friend.”

What happened to her mom?

Isabel explained on Instagram that her mom passed away from breast cancer in 2014. She detailed that she’d promised to write a book about her mother and to use that money to build “her dream house.” She added, “I still want to build you that dream house, Mama. Just now you’ll be able to appreciate it in a different way.”

How did she meet Jacob?

It’s unclear how Jacob and Isabel initially met, though it likely has something to do with their shared interest in the arts — her in the visual, and him in the written. In fact, he’s written a book — Out to See — that she did cover art for.

Has she met his family?

Isabel appears to get along well with the Roloff family, especially Jacob’s siblings. She often hangs out with his nieces and nephews and got to spend one Easter with Jer and Auj’s baby girl, Ember.

What does she do for a living?

Her Instagram profile makes it clear that Isabel is a photographer. She often features her work on her social accounts, as well as the Rock + Roloff website she shares with her husband. “Jacob and I created a site where all of our thoughts, art, and future video content we create can live,” she wrote of the project, which features mostly his writing and her paintings.

What are her social media handles?

You can catch up with Isabel on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

When did Isabel and Jacob get married?

The happy couple got engaged in January 2018, and were married on September 7, 2019, on the Roloff family farm. Jacob and Isabel’s nephew Jackson, (whose parents are Jacob’s brother Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff) was in charge of holding a sign that read “Just” while Ember held a sign that read “Married.” Too cute!

We see nothing but great things in the future for this lovely, artistic couple!