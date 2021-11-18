Proud grandpa! Matt Roloff had the purest reaction to son Zach Roloff and daughter-in-law Tori Roloff‘s baby No. 3 news.

“Such an exciting time. Soo happy to see these babies are rolling in fast and furious! :)),” the Little People, Big World star, 60, sweetly gushed in the comments of the couple’s announcement. He added the hashtag “#grandpalove” for good measure.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Other members of the family also shared their thoughts, with Isabel Rock writing, “Best news ever,” while Audrey Roloff chimed in, “Congrats you guys!” Even Counting On alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) got in on the commenting, posting, “Oh my goodness!!! Yay! Yay! Yay!” She later added, “And gorgeous pics!”

On Wednesday, November 17, Zach, 31, and Tori, 30, announced they’re expecting their third child together after suffering a miscarriage.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!” the mom of two — who shares kids Jackson and Lilah with Zach — shared via Instagram alongside a blue and pink heart.

Zach, for his part, echoed a similar sentiment on his own social media. “We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!” he gushed. “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!”

In March, the pair, who wed in 2015, revealed they endured a devastating miscarriage.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori told followers on Instagram on March 13. “We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.”

The former school teacher continued, “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

In a slew of Instagram Stories, Tori revealed they will not be doing a gender reveal for their rainbow baby. “We’re going to be surprised!” she posted on November 18 during a Q&A. She also shared more insight into her pregnancy this time around. “Feeling better now that I’m in [the] second trimester. This pregnancy has been a little rough. Just super tired and basically food aversions to everything.”

Their little one will soon be one of many cousins. Audrey gave birth to son Radley Knight Roloff on November 8, 2021. Meanwhile, Isabel is set to welcome her son with Jacob Roloff any day now.