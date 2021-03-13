Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Zach Roloff, but the couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori, 29, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 13. “We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.”

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

She continued, “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

The former school teacher revealed that while she was “so upset” over the devastating pregnancy loss, she found comfort in “knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day.”

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” the Oregon native continued. “If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day.”

Tori and Zach, 30, tied the knot in July 2015 and they share 3-year-old son Jackson and 16-month-old daughter Lilah Ray.

The TLC personality went on to share a touching message to others who may have also had similar experiences with a miscarriage or a pregnancy loss.

“Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day,” she concluded. “I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me. So that’s what I’ll continue to do — thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all. [red heart emoji.]”