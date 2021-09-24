LPBW’s Jeremy Roloff and Wife Audrey’s Daughter Ember Is the Cutest! See Photos of the Couple’s Eldest Kid

She’s growing up so fast! Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff’s first child, Ember, has already started preschool, has the big sister game down and she’s cute to boot. Plus, since she’s the couple’s firstborn, that means she may have gotten a little more time in front of the camera — and these adorable pictures prove it!

Ember Jean made her debut into the world on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at a healthy 7 lbs., 13 oz. and she’s been packed full of energy since day one.

“[She] likes cuddling on our chests, swaying, and when her daddy sings to her,” Audrey shared when Ember was 2 weeks old.

“She eats and wiggles by day, and eats and cuddles by night,”at 4 weeks old, the soon-to-be mom-of-three shared. “She likes to pull out our hair, does not like footie pajamas (she kicks her feet right out of the legs), she loves the bath, and she prefers sleeping up right or on our chests. She smiles a lot and we swear it’s intentional.”

After her baby brother, Bode, was born, Ember naturally took to the big sister role.

“She loves it so much. Always wanting to help me with him, always looking out for him if he’s doing something he’s not supposed to and [she] always wants to play with him,” the podcast host wrote in a separate response. “She loves making him laugh.”

While Jeremy and Audrey are still working in the public eye as influencers, authors, podcast hosts, the family chose to leave LPBW in July 2018. Luckily, both parents proudly share updates of their little ones on their social media accounts!

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy explained in a statement on social media at the time. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV, and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”

And if you’re a fan of the Roloff family, Ember will soon have another little sibling to look after too!

“We’re about to be a family of five! Our little tie-breaker is coming this November!” Audrey wrote via Instagram along with a cute clip of her husband throwing their two children, daughter Ember and son Bode, into the air before tossing up an ultrasound.

Keep scrolling to see some of Ember’s cutest moments.