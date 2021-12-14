Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock revealed that her newborn son, Mateo, is in the NICU in an Instagram post praising her husband Jacob Roloff‘s resilience as a new father.

Sharing a black-and-white maternity photo of herself and Jacob on Instagram on Monday, December 13, Isabel, 25, wrote that the “way [Jacob] hardly let [Mateo] spend a minute alone in the NICU” showed that the “fierce love you feel for him is palpable.”

“You as a father has completely exceeded my expectations beyond anything I thought possible,” she admitted, before adding that she was also impressed with the “way you stay up with him and let me sleep,” the “way you haven’t let a day go by without telling me I’m a superhero” and the “way you love both baby and I the way we deserve to be loved.”

“I am just so glad we’re in this thing together, Jacob,” she ended her sweet tribute to Jacob, 24. “I love you more each day.”

The mom of one previously opened up about the “wild and traumatic” delivery, calling it “almost comical.”

“A lot of you are asking if I had a C-section. No, but my birth plan completely flew out the window,” she said on Sunday, before letting fans know she was “tired and happy.”

Isabel Rock/Instagram

“I’m just glad I adapted and trusted the entire process,” she continued. “I would do it all again to get Mateo here safely.”

Isabel added that she’s been getting “lots of rest” after her December 4 delivery and that she’s focused on her “postpartum healing.”

In addition to the unexpected delivery, Isabel discussed the fear and anxiety that she’s experienced so far as a first-time mom.

“These past few weeks have shown me what true surrender and trust looks like,” Isabel said on Saturday. “I have never been more hands-on-my-knees afraid, and I have also never known a love so big.”

She added, “Seeing Jacob as a father is the most heartwarming thing I have ever witnessed. Being a mother is the most myself I have ever felt. Through all of this, I am just affirmed now more than ever that our angels are always looking out for us.”

Jacob made the big reveal that Isabel had given birth to Mateo on December 6. “My wife is a superhero, my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight,” the reality star tweeted at the time.