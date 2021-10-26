Take a Tour of All the Houses the Roloffs of ‘Little People, Big World’ Call Home

Viewers met the lovable Roloff family for the first time on TLC’s reality show Little People, Big World back in March 2006.

The show introduced fans to now-exes Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children, Jeremy, Jacob, Zachary and Molly, all while detailing their life on Roloff farms including pumpkin season and their daily activities.

Now, all of the Roloff kids are adults and have children of their own — and many members of the reality TV brood have been very candid about their humble abodes. Molly, the most private of the siblings, doesn’t have any social media accounts, so where she lives is a bit of a mystery. However, the other LPBW alums have been more open when it comes to showing off the places they call home.

As for Jacob, who criticized the show, he previously opted out of buying a suburban home and instead opted to live in a tricked-out van for some time before getting an apartment with his wife, Isabel Rock.

As for the twins, Zach and his wife Tori purchased a new home in Washington, just under an hour away from the family farm. Meanwhile, Jeremy and his wife Audrey made the big move back from Los Angeles to be closer to family and settled in Rock Creek, Oregon.

When it comes to Matt, he’s been working on renovating the farm to be better than ever. In August 2021, the TV personality showed the progress on a new barn he was building on the property, just in time for his former flame’s nuptials to husband Chris Marek.

Amy purchased a new home for herself in September 2019 and celebrated her major accomplishment. The A Little Me author bought a five-bed, four-bathroom home in Hillsboro, Oregon for $588,500 and even shared photos from her first Christmas with Chris inside of the abode months after her purchase.

Upon saying goodbye to life on the farm, Amy celebrated her chance at a new beginning in an Instagram post she shared in February 2020.

“This car of mine #fordescape I love and has been great, and still is, in helping me move and so much more!” she captioned her post. “It’s so doing its job hauling all the things I’m taking from the farm house to my new house. And it’s back and forth and back and forth.”

“And yes, I’m doing most of it myself — after 30 years — I’m going through everything and oh what memories come flooding my mind of a lot of things that went on in this house raising four kids,” said the reality star. “And I’m thankful I got to do it though it’s been hard and tough purging.“

